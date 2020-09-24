Ronald Lesley "Ronnie" Griffin
June 6, 1949 - September 22, 2020
Juliette, GA- Ronald Lesley "Ronnie" Griffin passed away Tuesday, September 22, 2020. Graveside services will be held at 3:00 p.m., Thursday, September 24, 2020, at East Juliette Baptist Church Cemetery. Rev. Mark Goolsby will officiate. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic there will not be a formal visitation.
Ronnie the son of the late Sammie Griffin and Cornelia Pritchett Griffin was born June 6, 1949 in Forsyth, Georgia. He was formerly employed with Martin Marietta and was a veteran of the Georgia Army National Guard.
Ronnie is survived by his children, Lori Hall of Byron, Jennifer Wilson (Jeff) of Perry, Jessica Griffin of Macon and Jason Griffin (Sara) of Florida; sister, Judith Speir (Popcorn) of Juliette; brother, Hollis Griffin of Buchanan; eight grandchildren; and three great grandchildren.
