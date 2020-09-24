1/
Ronald Leslie "Ronnie" Griffin
1949 - 2020
Ronald Lesley "Ronnie" Griffin
June 6, 1949 - September 22, 2020
Juliette, GA- Ronald Lesley "Ronnie" Griffin passed away Tuesday, September 22, 2020. Graveside services will be held at 3:00 p.m., Thursday, September 24, 2020, at East Juliette Baptist Church Cemetery. Rev. Mark Goolsby will officiate. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic there will not be a formal visitation.
Ronnie the son of the late Sammie Griffin and Cornelia Pritchett Griffin was born June 6, 1949 in Forsyth, Georgia. He was formerly employed with Martin Marietta and was a veteran of the Georgia Army National Guard.
Ronnie is survived by his children, Lori Hall of Byron, Jennifer Wilson (Jeff) of Perry, Jessica Griffin of Macon and Jason Griffin (Sara) of Florida; sister, Judith Speir (Popcorn) of Juliette; brother, Hollis Griffin of Buchanan; eight grandchildren; and three great grandchildren.
Please visit www.monroecountymemorialchapel.com to express tributes.
Monroe County Memorial Chapel has charge of arrangements.


View the online memorial for Ronald Lesley "Ronnie" Griffin


Published in The Telegraph on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
24
Graveside service
03:30 PM
East Juliette Baptist Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Monroe County Memorial Chapel
86 W. Main St.
Forsyth, GA 31029
478-994-4266
Memories & Condolences
4 entries
September 23, 2020
Ronnie was like a brother. We had some fun together He will be missed. You all are on my thoughts and prayers Rip
September 22, 2020
Judy, Lori, Janey and family, you have my deepest sympathy and prayers. I have many fond memories growing up with Ronnie on the village and then into my adult life. May God bless you all.
Trudy Gordon
Friend
September 22, 2020
Go easy my old friend.we had some good times
Terry Crook
Friend
September 22, 2020
Heartfelt thought and prayers to Ronnie’s family.
Mike Griffin
Family
