Ronelle Smith
Macon, GA- Ronelle Smith, 90, passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020. All Services will be private.
Survivors includes her companion , Leroy Stowers and a host of other relatives and friends.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Ronelle Smith
Macon, GA- Ronelle Smith, 90, passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020. All Services will be private.
Survivors includes her companion , Leroy Stowers and a host of other relatives and friends.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Ronelle Smith
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Jul. 1, 2020.