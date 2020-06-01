Ronnie Brezial
Ronnie Brezial
Macon, GA- Private (Family Only) Graveside services for Ronnie Brezial will be held 11 AM Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Macon Memorial Park Cemetery. Rev. David L. Stanley, Sr. will officiate. Mr. Brezial, 66, passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020.
Survivors includes his wife, Sandra Brezial; mother, Mary Brezial; five children; two sisters; six brothers, a host of grandchildren; great grandchildren and other relatives and friends.
Public Visitation will be held Monday, June 1, 2020 from 4 PM until 6 PM ONLY.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on Jun. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
2
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Macon Memorial Park Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Jones Brothers Memorial Chapel, Inc.
3035 Millerfield Road
Macon, GA 31217
(478) 743-3331
