Ronnie Eugene Peters
June 4, 1957 - February 10, 2020
Lizella, Ga- Ronnie Eugene Peters, 62, of Lizella, passed away at his residence on Monday, February 10, 2020. The family will have a time of visitation on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at FairHaven Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday February 12, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of FairHaven Funeral Home. Immediately following the service, Ronnie will be laid to rest in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens.
Ronnie was born on June 4, 1957, he worked the majority of his life as a master laborer working with Overhead Door since the 80's. He could fix absolutely anything and was a jack of all trades. He was constantly working, but when he did find time to relax, he enjoyed fishing, and was an avid gun collector. His greatest joy in life came from building relationships, empowering lives, and caring for his friends.
Ronnie was preceded in death by his mother and step father; Geraldine and Charles Soles, as well as his brother; Jerry "Smiley" Peters
Survivors include his loving daughter; Molly Peters, grandchildren; Angelina Shaw, Natalie Shaw, and Charlotte Roberts. Brother; Ray Soles, as well as his three best friends, who were more like brothers; Joey Cohen, Johnny Cleveland, and Kevin Ferguson.
Friends may sign the online register at www.fairhavenmacon.com
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Ronnie Eugene Peters
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 11, 2020