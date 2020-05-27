Ronnie Finney
December 26, 1951 - May 24, 2020
Macon , GA- Graveside services will be held on Friday, May 29, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Bolingbroke GA.
Thank you for continuing to practice social distancing while families are grieving the transitioning of their loved ones.
Services entrusted to Bentley & Sons Funeral Home, Macon.
View the online memorial for Ronnie Finney
Published in The Telegraph on May 27, 2020.