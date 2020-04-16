Ronnie Lee Hill
Macon, GA- "Private Family Only" Graveside services for Ronnie Lee Hill will be held 2 PM Friday, April 17, 2020 in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Mr. Hill, 52, passed away Sunday April 12, 2020.
Survivors include his wife, Michelle Hill; mother, Juanita Blash; five children; three sisters; ten brothers; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangments.
View the online memorial for Ronnie Lee Hill
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 16, 2020