Ronnie Lee Hill

Guest Book
  • "Praying for family,will miss that smile"
    - Catherine Deshazier
Service Information
Jones Brothers Memorial Chapel, Inc.
3035 Millerfield Road
Macon, GA
31217
(478)-743-3331
Graveside service
Friday, Apr. 17, 2020
2:00 PM
Glen Haven Memorial Gardens
Obituary
Ronnie Lee Hill
Macon, GA- "Private Family Only" Graveside services for Ronnie Lee Hill will be held 2 PM Friday, April 17, 2020 in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Mr. Hill, 52, passed away Sunday April 12, 2020.
Survivors include his wife, Michelle Hill; mother, Juanita Blash; five children; three sisters; ten brothers; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangments.


Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 16, 2020
