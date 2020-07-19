1/1
Ronnie Lee McLeod
1954 - 2020
Ronnie Lee McLeod
January 16, 1954 - July 17, 2020
Macon, GA- Ronnie Lee McLeod, 66, of Macon, Georgia passed away Friday, July 17, 2020. Visitation will be held Monday, July 20, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. until service time. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home with the Rev. Michael Jones officiating. For everyone's safety, please remember to wear a mask and use social distancing recommendations.
Mr. McLeod is the son of the late William and Estelle Couey McLeod. He was of the Baptist faith. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.
He is survived by his wife, Faye Grant McLeod, and his sisters; Dianne Jennings (Edward) and Deborah Reddish (Robert). He was preceded in death by his brother, Glenn McLeod.
Visit www.maconmp.com to express condolences.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery has charge of the arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
20
Visitation
10:00 AM
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home
JUL
20
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home
3969 Mercer University Drive
Macon, GA 31204
4784775737
