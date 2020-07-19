Ronnie Lee McLeod
January 16, 1954 - July 17, 2020
Macon, GA- Ronnie Lee McLeod, 66, of Macon, Georgia passed away Friday, July 17, 2020. Visitation will be held Monday, July 20, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. until service time. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home with the Rev. Michael Jones officiating. For everyone's safety, please remember to wear a mask and use social distancing recommendations.
Mr. McLeod is the son of the late William and Estelle Couey McLeod. He was of the Baptist faith. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.
He is survived by his wife, Faye Grant McLeod, and his sisters; Dianne Jennings (Edward) and Deborah Reddish (Robert). He was preceded in death by his brother, Glenn McLeod.
Visit www.maconmp.com
to express condolences.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery has charge of the arrangements. View the online memorial for Ronnie Lee McLeod