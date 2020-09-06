Ronnie Merwin Ellsworth
October 12, 1946 - August 28, 2020
Monroe, GA- Ronnie M. Ellsworth, Monroe, Georgia, passed away Friday, August 28, 2020, after a gallant fight with cancer. Ronnie was born October 12, 1946 in Detroit, Michigan, to Arthur H. and Dorothy P. (Ellsworth) Taylor.
Shortly following his birth Ronnie and his Mother returned to her family in Georgia, who had settled as one of the First Families in Warner Robins, Georgia., working and building Robins Air force Base. Ronnie attended his entire education in the Warner Robins School system culminating his High School Career at Northside High School where he is still recognized as one of the best athletes to attend the school. In his earlier years while playing Little League Baseball, he and his brother Gary were recognized by Ralph McGill, Editor of the Atlanta Constitution wrote (after observing their performance in the Georgia Little League Championships) that they were two of the most promising athletes to come out of the state of Georgia since Ty Cobb. But Ronnie chose romance, and married the love of his life Shelia Payne Ellsworth. She preceded him in death on December 25, 2018. Ronnie was also preceded in death by his parents, and his step Father Charles C. Taylor.
Ronnie is survived by two daughters; Kristi (Adam) Peppers, Good Hope, Ga. and Kelli ( Ben) Shadburn, Watkinsville, Ga.; one son, Danny ( Elizabeth) Alexander, Kathleen, Ga.; four grandchildren; Mackenzie Bray, Good Hope, Ga., Bennett and Marlowe Shadburn, Watkinsville, Ga., and Maggie Alexander, Kathleen, Ga.; three Brothers; LTColonel, Retired, Bobby ( Adelia ) Richardson, Leavenworth, KS.; Gary Ellsworth, Jacksonville, Fl; and Brad (Judy) Taylor, Canon, Ga. ; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Ronnie went to work early in his life starting with a milk route. He delivered papers, worked in the peach sheds, dug ditches and ultimately found his passion in construction. He lived by the code that his Grandmother told him which was "There are only two ways to do something; the right way and my way and they are both the same." Ronnie quickly adopted her saying and philosophy. Wherever he worked it was quickly recognized that Ronnie was an attention to detail do it right Guy.
Ronnie took pride in having a spotless home and meticulously kept lawn. Just by looking at his own property it was easy to see that he would care about your property with the same passion. He was a Master Builder that took pride in everything he constructed being a masterpiece. Ronnie loved his yard and he worked in it tirelessly - his hobby was his yard and everyone talked about how beautiful it was. Equally enjoyable was his love for Country Music, his beloved Georgia Bulldogs and Fox News. He was their number 1 fan, even if they did not know it. Lastly, Ronnie's true passion was his Family. He deeply loved his children and grandchildren. He never missed the opportunity to tell them how proud he was of them and how much he loved them. His loving and passionate support will be deeply missed but not forgotten. He is now reunited with his precious Wife Shelia; the Love of his Life.
A visitation will be held Friday, September 4, 2020 at 9:30 for immediate family at Meadows Funeral Home, 760 State Hwy 11, Monroe, Ga. A graveside service will be conducted by Carlos Fast and Pastor Tom Eterlee at Bethel Baptist Cemetery, Friday, September 4, 2020 at 11 am.
Arrangements are entrusted to Meadows Funeral Home.