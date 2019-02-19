Ronnie Walker
|
September 18, 1938 - February 16, 2019
Macon, GA- Ronnie Walker, 80, passed away Saturday, February 16, 2019. A celebration of his life will be held Sunday, February 24, 2019 at 10:15am at Cornerstone at the Cupola, 6324 Peake Road, Macon. Dr. Charles Michael Blizzard will officiate. The family will greet friends afterwards at 201 Hamrick Road, Macon, between 2:00pm and 4:00pm.
Mr. Walker was a Pharmacist who owned Chichesters Tattnall Square Pharmacy. He was a member and Deacon of Cornerstone Baptist Church. Mr. Walker is preceded in death by his wife, Judy.
Survivors include his children, Alan, Jeff and Jill; sister, Carolyn Self; and seven grandchildren.
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 19, 2019