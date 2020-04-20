ROOSEVELT CHAMBLISS
October 29, 1938 - April 15, 2020
Macon, GA- Roosevelt Chambliss, 81, left this Earthly life on April 15, 2020. Public viewing will be Monday, April 20th from 12:00-5:00PM at Freeman Funeral Home, Forsyth. Funeral services will be private.
He is survived by his children, Donnie Chambliss and Pam Callaway; several grandchildren, one sister and two brothers; great-grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 20, 2020