Roosevelt Chambliss (1938 - 2020)
Viewing
Monday, Apr. 20, 2020
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
ROOSEVELT CHAMBLISS
October 29, 1938 - April 15, 2020
Macon, GA- Roosevelt Chambliss, 81, left this Earthly life on April 15, 2020. Public viewing will be Monday, April 20th from 12:00-5:00PM at Freeman Funeral Home, Forsyth. Funeral services will be private.
He is survived by his children, Donnie Chambliss and Pam Callaway; several grandchildren, one sister and two brothers; great-grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.


Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 20, 2020
