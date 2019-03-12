Roosevelt Hill
Macon, GA- Funeral services for Roosevelt Hill will be held 11 AM Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at New Griswoldville Baptist Church. Pastor Theodore Rockmore will officiate. Interment services will follow in Middle Georgia Memory Gardens. Mr. Hill, 85, passed away on Wednesday, March 6, 2019.
Survivors include three daughters, Debra Ann Smith, Terry Hill Scott, and Hope Hill Floyd; one sister; two brothers; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
The family may be contacted at 120 Flora Wyche Dr.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Roosevelt Hill
Jones Brothers Memorial Chapel, Inc.
3035 Millerfield Road
Macon, GA 31217
(478) 743-3331
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 12, 2019