Roosevelt Thomas Andrews
Irvington , New Jersey- "Private Family Only" Graveside services for Roosevelt Thomas Andrews will be held 12N Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at New Corinth Green Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, Gordon, Georgia. Mr. Andrews, 78, passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020.
Survivors include seven children, Terry Lee King, Elaine Smith, Cynthia Andrews, Sheila Herisse, Venus (David) Scott, Michael Andrews, Carolyn Andrews; three sisters, Mattie Johnson, Shirley (Freddie) Veal, Ethel Pearl Andrews; two brothers, Rev. James (Shirley) Andrews, Johnnie (Lisa) Andrews; Sister-in-laws, Doretha (Harold) Whipple, Sandra Myrick, Gloria Jefferson, Maggie Adams; brother-in-laws, Larry (Robin) Shinholster, Kallie Wilcher; twenty eight grandchildren; a host of great-grandchildren and other relatives and friends.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 20, 2020