Rory McLemore
1960 - 2020
October 16, 1960 - August 31, 2020
Warner Robins, GA- James Rory McLemore, 59, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, August 31, 2020. A memorial service is scheduled for Friday, September 4, 2020 6:00PM in the Chapel of Heritage Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory. Pastor Bruce Bass will officiate.
Rory was born in 1960 to the late James and Sandra McLemore in Macon, Georgia. He retired as an auto salesman for J Ranch Auto Sales in Warner Robins. Rory enjoyed coaching Little League Baseball here while he sons Ben, Randall, and Aaron were young boys. He enjoyed watching his daughter, Katie, play softball, NASCAR, and going fishing. Rory was a loving husband, father, and grandfather and will be missed by everyone who knew him. In addition to his parents, his grandson, Baron, precede him in death.
Rory is survived by his wife, Kathy McLemore; his children, Ben, Randall (Angel) of Hiram; Katie, and Aaron (Lawren) McLemore of Perry; grandchildren, Layla, Kyra, Cade, Mackenzie, Jude, Brayden, Landen, Elliott, and a grandchild to be expected in the spring; siblings, Randy (Connie) McLemore, Tammy (Barry) Holland, and Dennis (Marian) McLemore; and several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association, 7272 Greenville Ave. Dallas, TX 75231.
Please go and sign the online registry at www.heritagemfh.com and leave a condolence.
Heritage Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Memorial service
06:00 PM
Heritage Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory
Heritage Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory
701 CARL VINSON PKWY
Warner Robins, GA 31093
(478)329-1400
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
