Rosa Cornelia Hawes
1948 - 2020
March 15, 1948 - July 30, 2020
Macon, GA-
Graveside Services for Rosa Cornelia Hawes are 11:00 A.M., Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Macon Memorial Park Cemetery, 3969 Mercer University Drive, Macon, Georgia 31204.
Rosa C. Hawes was born March 15, 1948 in Macon, Georgia to the parentage of Mr. Clarence Cornelius Hawes and Mrs. Geraldine Howard Hawes.
To this union four girls were born, Rosa Cornelia, Sandra Larene, Karen Arnease and Shelia Alicia Hawes.
Rosa's education began in Bibb County at the Saint Peter Claver Catholic School. The family relocated to Detroit, Michigan and later to Chicago, Illinois where she graduated from Hyde Park High School in 1966.
A great opportunity was awarded to her at IBM, Corporation in Chicago where she worked for many years. She later transferred to the branch here in Macon, Georgia. She also worked for GEICO, Ikon, The Macon Telegraph, and later retired from Suntrust Bank of Macon, Georgia.
Rosa was an active member of Aberlena Baptist Church where she served as a church greeter.
Rosa leaves to cherish her fondest memories: to her loving and devoted sister, Karen A. Barnes; three step-sisters, Barbara Stokes, Rosalyn Alexander and Debbie Allen; nephew, Jason Barnes; great-niece, Kania B. Barnes; a host of cousins; and dear friends.
Hicks & Sons Mortuary, Macon.


Published in The Telegraph from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Macon Memorial Park
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home
3969 Mercer University Drive
Macon, GA 31204
4784775737
Memories & Condolences
August 4, 2020
Rosa was my neighbor for over 30 years.A delightful person.always smiling.but most important she was my friend.I will miss her so much.May the good Lord hold her close and keep.her in perfect peace.Karen and Jason.Remember Rosa is absent from her body.and she is present with the Lord.If there is anything that we can do for the family we are only a phone call away. Praying for you all.
Betty&Calvin Hill
Friend
August 3, 2020
I worked 6 great years with Rosa at IBM. She was a kind, witty, and effective person. Very happy to see her find a church home where she could use her God-given talents.
Fred Duckett
Coworker
