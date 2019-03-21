Rosa Curry
February 13, 1941 - March 18, 2019
Macon , GA- Funeral services will be on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Laurel Grove Baptist Church with burial in the church cemetery.
Family contact: 195 Olivia Circle Macon GA 31210
Services entrusted to Bentley & Sons Funeral Home, Macon.
BENTLEY & SON FUNERAL HOME
2714 MONTPELIER AVE
Macon, GA 31204
(478) 742-0952
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 21, 2019