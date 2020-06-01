Rosa Jane Jordan
February 16, 1932 - May 27, 2020
Macon, GA,- Graveside services will be held Tuesday June 2, 2020 at Shiloh CME in Jeffersonville at 12noon. Public Viewing will be held Monday from 1pm - 6pm. Professional services are entrusted to Paschal Memorial Funeral Home.
View the online memorial for Rosa Jane Jordan
February 16, 1932 - May 27, 2020
Macon, GA,- Graveside services will be held Tuesday June 2, 2020 at Shiloh CME in Jeffersonville at 12noon. Public Viewing will be held Monday from 1pm - 6pm. Professional services are entrusted to Paschal Memorial Funeral Home.
View the online memorial for Rosa Jane Jordan
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Jun. 1, 2020.