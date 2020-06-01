Rosa Jane Jordan
1932 - 2020
Rosa Jane Jordan
February 16, 1932 - May 27, 2020
Macon, GA,- Graveside services will be held Tuesday June 2, 2020 at Shiloh CME in Jeffersonville at 12noon. Public Viewing will be held Monday from 1pm - 6pm. Professional services are entrusted to Paschal Memorial Funeral Home.


View the online memorial for Rosa Jane Jordan


Published in The Telegraph on Jun. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
1
Viewing
01:00 - 06:00 PM
Paschal Memorial Funeral Home
JUN
2
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Shiloh CME
Funeral services provided by
Paschal Memorial Funeral Home
181 N Church St
Jeffersonville, GA 31044
(478) 945-2312
