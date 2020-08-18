Rosa L. Walker CollinsMacon, GA- Family (Private Only) Graveside Services for Rosa L. Walker Collins will be held 11 AM Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Swift Creek Missionary Baptist Church. Rev. Keith McIntosh will officiate. Mrs. Collins, 77, passed away Thursday, August 13, 2020.Survivors include her husband, Kedrick Collins, Sr.; two sons, Kedrick (Sheree) Collins, Jr. and Kraig (Stacey) Collins; three grandchildren, Kameron Collins, Kaitlin Collins and Kendall Collins; four sisters, two brothers and a host of other relatives and friends.Public Viewing will be held Tuesday, August 18, 2020 from 2 PM from 3 PM ONLY.Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.