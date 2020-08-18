1/1
Rosa L. Walker Collins
Macon, GA- Family (Private Only) Graveside Services for Rosa L. Walker Collins will be held 11 AM Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Swift Creek Missionary Baptist Church. Rev. Keith McIntosh will officiate. Mrs. Collins, 77, passed away Thursday, August 13, 2020.
Survivors include her husband, Kedrick Collins, Sr.; two sons, Kedrick (Sheree) Collins, Jr. and Kraig (Stacey) Collins; three grandchildren, Kameron Collins, Kaitlin Collins and Kendall Collins; four sisters, two brothers and a host of other relatives and friends.
Public Viewing will be held Tuesday, August 18, 2020 from 2 PM from 3 PM ONLY.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Swift Creek Missionary Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Jones Brothers Memorial Chapel, Inc.
3035 Millerfield Road
Macon, GA 31217
(478) 743-3331
August 15, 2020
May God’s loving kindness and comfort help you and your family through this very sad time. Hosea 13:14
L L
August 15, 2020
Brother and Sister Collins.May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Calvin& Betty Hill
