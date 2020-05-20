Rosa Lee Pitts
1925 - 2020
Rosa Lee Pitts
July 17, 1925 - May 17, 2020
Gray, GA- Rosa Lee Patterson Pitts, 94, of Gray, GA passed away on May 17, 2020. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 21 at Friendship A.M.E. in James with Reverend Daryl Jackson officiating. Mrs. Pitts was the widow of Cosom Pitts, Sr. She leaves to cherish her memory, one daughter; Shirley Pitts, two sons: Cosom, Jr. (Donna) and Ronnie (Lisa), brother; Walter, sister; Elvira, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.
Thank you for continuing to practice social distancing during COVID 19 while the family is grieving the transitioning of their loved one.
Collins Funeral Home, Gray, GA is in charge of arrangements


Published in The Telegraph on May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
21
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Friendship A.M.E.
Funeral services provided by
Collins Funeral Home
138 Dolly St
Gray, GA 31032
(478) 986-6290
