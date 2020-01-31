Rosa M. Mitchell (1965 - 2020)
Service Information
Service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
1:00 PM
Resurrection Baptist Church
408 Northside Dr.
Warner Robins, GA
Obituary
Rosa M. Mitchell
September 11, 1965 - January 26, 2020
Warner Robins, Georgia- Home-going service for Ms. Rosa M. Mitchell will be held Saturday February 1, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Resurrection Baptist Church ( 408 Northside Dr. Warner Robins, GA 31093).
She leaves to cherish her memories to her son Brandon Dorsey; siblings Betty Haynes (Robert), Billy Mitchell (Edna), Charles Mitchell, and Ernest Mitchell.
Visitation will be held Friday January 31, 2020 from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM


Published in The Telegraph on Jan. 31, 2020
