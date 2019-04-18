Rosa Mae Glover
Macon, GA- Services for Rosa Mae Glover, 76, will be 12:00 noon Saturday, April 20, 2019 in the Chapel of Hutchings Funeral Home.
Ms. Glover was a member of New Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church and was a long-time resident of Newark, NJ.
Survivors: sister, Delores G. Clowers; niece, Sharon Mims; nephew, Michael Mims; other relatives and friends.
