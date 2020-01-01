Rosa Mae Perry
August 4, 1930 - December 26, 2019
Warner Robins, Georgia- Home-going service for Mrs. Rosa Mae Perry will be held Thursday January 2, 2020 at 11:00 AM at First Baptist Church (210 Garmon St, Warner Robins, GA 31088).
Mrs. Rosa Mae Perry leaves to cherish her memories to her two sons Roosevelt (Trunnel) Perry and Henry (Brenda) Perry; five daughters: Ruby Coleman, Winnie Nailor, Vera Horton, Verna (Charlie) Wimberly, Rosetta (Johnny) Parker; one daughter-in-law Joann Perry; grandchildren, great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held Wednesday January 1, 2020 from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Nelson's Memorial Mortuary Chapel.
Published in The Telegraph on Jan. 1, 2020