Rosa Thurman
December 15, 1944 - February 19, 2019
Macon , GA- Funeral services will be on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 12:00 PM at Greater Vineville Baptist Church with burial in Cherry Blossom Memorial Garden.
Family contact: 138 Country Oaks Dr. Macon GA
Visitation time will be from 4-9 PM on Thursday & Friday please.
Services entrusted to Bentley & Sons Funeral Home, Macon.
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 21, 2019