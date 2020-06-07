Rosa Willie Rogers Harvey
August 8, 1944 - June 4, 2020
Fort Valley, GA- Graveside Services for Rosa Willie Rogers Harvey are 11:00A.M., Monday, June 8, 2020 at Willow Lake Memorial Gardens. Hicks & Sons Mortuary, Fort Valley.
View the online memorial for Rosa Willie Rogers Harvey
Published in The Telegraph on Jun. 7, 2020.