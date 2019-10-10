Rosa Wimbush Howard
May 13, 1932 - October 8, 2019
Macon, GA- Services for Mrs. Rosa Wimbush Howard are 11:00 AM Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Thomaston Road Church of Christ with burial in Macon Memorial Park.
She is survived by her loving children, Charlotte Burney, Harrison Quincy Howard, Raymond Howard, Jacquelyn Allen all of Macon and Christopher (Tara) Howard of Murrieta, CA; one sister, Flossie Patterson; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.
Hutchings Service
Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 10, 2019