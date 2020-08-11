Rosalee McInvale Carroll
March 3, 1932 - August 8, 2020
Macon, GA- Rosalee was taken from her family on August 8, 2020 after a battle with COVID-19. She was born March 3, 1932 in Forsyth, GA to Ezekiel and Bertha McInvale. After she married, she worked at Robins Air Force Base until she retired. She was a devoted mother to her son, Tommy and grandmother to Amanda, Michael, Ethan, and Cooper. She was a member of St. Andrew Christian Church.
She is survived by her grandchildren Amanda and Michael McDaniel, great-grandchildren Ethan and Cooper McDaniel, as well as many nieces, nephews, and other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Jack Carroll, her son Thomas Carroll, her father, Ezekiel McInvale, her mother, Bertha Boutwell McInvale, and all of her siblings.
Due to the pandemic, a private burial will be held at the graveside and a celebration of life will be held later in the year. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider making a donation to the American Cancer Society
