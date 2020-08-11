1/1
Rosalee McInvale Carroll
1932 - 2020
Rosalee McInvale Carroll
March 3, 1932 - August 8, 2020
Macon, GA- Rosalee was taken from her family on August 8, 2020 after a battle with COVID-19. She was born March 3, 1932 in Forsyth, GA to Ezekiel and Bertha McInvale. After she married, she worked at Robins Air Force Base until she retired. She was a devoted mother to her son, Tommy and grandmother to Amanda, Michael, Ethan, and Cooper. She was a member of St. Andrew Christian Church.
She is survived by her grandchildren Amanda and Michael McDaniel, great-grandchildren Ethan and Cooper McDaniel, as well as many nieces, nephews, and other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Jack Carroll, her son Thomas Carroll, her father, Ezekiel McInvale, her mother, Bertha Boutwell McInvale, and all of her siblings.
Due to the pandemic, a private burial will be held at the graveside and a celebration of life will be held later in the year. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider making a donation to the American Cancer Society.
Visit www.maconmp.com to express condolences.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home
3969 Mercer University Drive
Macon, GA 31204
4784775737
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
