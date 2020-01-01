Rosalie Chapman Olsen
May 11, 1937 - December 29, 2019
Byron, Georgia- Rosalie Chapman Olsen, 82, of Byron, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Sunday, December 29, 2019. A graveside funeral service will be held on Thursday, January 2, 2020, at 2:00 PM at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens with the Reverend Phil Anderson officiating. The family will have a time of visitation one hour prior to service time at the graveside.
Mrs. Olsen was born on May 11, 1937, in Knoxville, Tennessee. She was a member of Northway Baptist Church where she passionately served her Lord and Savior. Mrs. Olsen was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother, that was a talented seamstress, who loved to cook.
Mrs. Olsen was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Ole Olsen, and her parents, Frank Roy Chapman and Nella Mae Chapman.
Mrs. Olsen is survived by her daughters, Vonnie Cummings, Lynn Rogers (Scott), and Regi Jones (Mark); son, Bobby Olsen; grandchildren, Zoe, Matthew, Jeremy, Lydia, Doc, and Ben; great-grandchildren, Derick, Dusti, and Bradley; sister, Patti Craver; brother, Roy Chapman (Pat); and nephew, Dennis Craver.
Published in The Telegraph on Jan. 1, 2020