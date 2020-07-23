1/1
Rosalie Williams
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rosalie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rosalie Williams
January 19, 1941 - July 7, 2020
Warner Robins, GA- Mrs. Rosalie Williams will have a memorial service at a later date if you need more info on this please get in contact with the family at the following email address ashful.williams@icloud.com.
Rosalie is survived by her sons: Ashful Williams Jr (Michele), Nathaniel Williams (Tuvache). Grandchildren include Ashley Murphy(Brandon), Alicia Rivers (Larry), Tiffany Williams, Ashful Williams III(Dana), Aniyah Williams, and through marriage Asha Oates (Kurt), Antavious Walker, Ariel Walker, and Eddie Moody. She is "Great-Grandma" to Mya, Lisa, and Sebastian Murphy, Larry and Layla Rivers, and Ashful Williams IV, and has a host of nieces and nephews. All of these she loved and touched deeply.
She was entrusted with her services to Nelson's Memorial Mortuary


View the online memorial for Rosalie Williams


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Nelson's Memorial Mortuary
501 Elberta Rd
Warner Robins, GA 31093
(478) 923-6323
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Macon Telegraph

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved