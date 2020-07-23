Rosalie WilliamsJanuary 19, 1941 - July 7, 2020Warner Robins, GA- Mrs. Rosalie Williams will have a memorial service at a later date if you need more info on this please get in contact with the family at the following email address ashful.williams@icloud.com.Rosalie is survived by her sons: Ashful Williams Jr (Michele), Nathaniel Williams (Tuvache). Grandchildren include Ashley Murphy(Brandon), Alicia Rivers (Larry), Tiffany Williams, Ashful Williams III(Dana), Aniyah Williams, and through marriage Asha Oates (Kurt), Antavious Walker, Ariel Walker, and Eddie Moody. She is "Great-Grandma" to Mya, Lisa, and Sebastian Murphy, Larry and Layla Rivers, and Ashful Williams IV, and has a host of nieces and nephews. All of these she loved and touched deeply.She was entrusted with her services to Nelson's Memorial Mortuary