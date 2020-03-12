Rosalind Adelstone
November 15, 1919 - March 10, 2020
Macon, GA- Rosalind Adelstone passed away on March 10, 2020 at the age of 100. Graveside services will be held at 3:00PM Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Rose Hill Cemetery, the Old section of Congregation Sha'arey Israel section with Rabbi Aaron Rubinstein officiating.
Mrs. Adelstone is survived by two children, Peggy Adelstone Feldman (Ben) of Smyrna, Georgia and Joel Robin Adelstone of Albuquerque, New Mexico; two grandchildren, Jason Adelstone and Rebekah Adelstone; one brother, Milton Weinman of Atlanta, and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hadassah Medical Organization c/o Deborah Adler, 103 Georgetown Court, Macon, GA 31210 or to Congregation Sha'arey Israel, 611 First Street, Macon, GA 31201.
For further details and to express condolences, please visit www.hartsmort.com
Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center at the Cupola, 6324 Peake Road, Macon, GA 31210 has charge of the arrangements
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 12, 2020