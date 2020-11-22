Rosalyn Ann Bryant

July 20, 1959 - November 19, 2020

Macon, Georgia - It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Ms. Rosalyn Ann Bryant. A Celebration of Life will be held Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at 12:00 PM in the chapel of Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home located at 3275 Pio Nono Avenue, Macon, GA. 31206. Reverend Sidney Watson will officiate. She leaves to cherish her memories three siblings, Phyllis Bryant Williams, Andra Bryant & Sonja Bryant and a host of other relatives and friends. The family is requesting everyone to please wear a face mask and follow CDC guidelines. Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home & Cremation Services has charge of the arrangements.







