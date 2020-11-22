1/1
Rosalyn Ann Bryant
1959 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rosalyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rosalyn Ann Bryant
July 20, 1959 - November 19, 2020
Macon, Georgia - It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Ms. Rosalyn Ann Bryant. A Celebration of Life will be held Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at 12:00 PM in the chapel of Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home located at 3275 Pio Nono Avenue, Macon, GA. 31206. Reverend Sidney Watson will officiate. She leaves to cherish her memories three siblings, Phyllis Bryant Williams, Andra Bryant & Sonja Bryant and a host of other relatives and friends. The family is requesting everyone to please wear a face mask and follow CDC guidelines. Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home & Cremation Services has charge of the arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Celebration of Life
12:00 PM
Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Macon
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Macon
3275 Pio Nono Avenue
Macon, GA 31206
478-788-1234
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Macon Telegraph

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 22, 2020
So sorry for your loss.. May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Linda Lott-Young
Acquaintance
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved