Rosalyn Sandra Reeves McCard
August 6, 1936 - September 12, 2020
Macon, GA- Rosalyn Sandra Reeves McCard, 84, of Macon, died Saturday, September 12, 2020 after a lengthy illness at Carlyle Place. A private memorial service will be held at Christ Church with the Reverend Cynthia Knapp officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the charity of their choice
.
Daughter of the late Rosemond Fleming and Inez Collier Reeves, Mrs. McCard was born in Atlanta, Georgia. She graduated from Grady High School in 1953, going on to graduate from Tift College with a Bachelor of Science degree in Home Economics. Upon graduation from college, she married the love of her life, Ray, Harold McCard. They moved to Augusta, Georgia, where her husband attended the Medical College, graduating with his medical degree in 1960. Rosalyn taught at North Augusta Junior High School for three years. Over the course of the next eight years, the couple had four children. Dr. McCard's career as a psychiatrist took them to Macon, Tampa, Florida, Augusta, and finally back to Macon., where he began his private practice in 1969 for the next 36 years.
Mrs. McCard was a long-time member of Christ Episcopal Church, where she served as president of ECW, a Sunday School teacher, and choir mother. A wonderful artist and gifted horticulturalist, Mrs. McCard was known for her needlepoint and award-winning rose gardens. She and her husband collected antiques for many years and opened up their former home that was built in 1836, for historic tours throughout the 1970s and early 1980s. She was a member of the Shirley Hills Garden Club and a sustaining member of the Morning Music Club. Mrs. McCard was an active supporter of the arts and known by her friends as a consummate hostess.
Mrs. McCard and her husband insured that their children had wonderful experiences and the opportunity to achieve their professional goals as an attorney, priest, physician, and teacher. Her children are grateful for the high standards she set for them and the support she gave them through the years.
Mrs. McCard is survived by her husband of 63 years, Dr. Ray Harold McCard of Macon; children, Ray Harold McCard, Jr. (Brenda) of Franklin, Tennessee, John Fleming McCard (Cynthia) of Richmond, Virginia, Sondralyn Inez Fackler of Macon, and Lucinda Dawn Simpson (William) of Jones County; grandchildren, Florrie Patricia, Clementine Inez, and Matilda Rosemond McCard, all of Richmond, Virginia, Emily, William, and Madeline Fackler, all of Macon, and Rosalyn Simpson of Jones County; and sister, Emily Dawn Seay (Wallace) of Spartanburg, South Carolina.
The family would like to extend their gratitude and thanks to the staff of Harrington House, Carlyle Place for the care given to Mrs. McCard during the past year.
Please visit www.hartsmort.com
to express condolences.
Hart's on Cherry Street, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 765 Cherry Street, Macon, GA 31201 has charge of the arrangements. View the online memorial for Rosalyn Sandra Reeves McCard