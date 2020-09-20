1/1
Rosalyn Sandra Reeves McCard
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rosalyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rosalyn Sandra Reeves McCard
August 6, 1936 - September 12, 2020
Macon, GA- Rosalyn Sandra Reeves McCard, 84, of Macon, died Saturday, September 12, 2020 after a lengthy illness at Carlyle Place. A private memorial service will be held at Christ Church with the Reverend Cynthia Knapp officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the charity of their choice.
Daughter of the late Rosemond Fleming and Inez Collier Reeves, Mrs. McCard was born in Atlanta, Georgia. She graduated from Grady High School in 1953, going on to graduate from Tift College with a Bachelor of Science degree in Home Economics. Upon graduation from college, she married the love of her life, Ray, Harold McCard. They moved to Augusta, Georgia, where her husband attended the Medical College, graduating with his medical degree in 1960. Rosalyn taught at North Augusta Junior High School for three years. Over the course of the next eight years, the couple had four children. Dr. McCard's career as a psychiatrist took them to Macon, Tampa, Florida, Augusta, and finally back to Macon., where he began his private practice in 1969 for the next 36 years.
Mrs. McCard was a long-time member of Christ Episcopal Church, where she served as president of ECW, a Sunday School teacher, and choir mother. A wonderful artist and gifted horticulturalist, Mrs. McCard was known for her needlepoint and award-winning rose gardens. She and her husband collected antiques for many years and opened up their former home that was built in 1836, for historic tours throughout the 1970s and early 1980s. She was a member of the Shirley Hills Garden Club and a sustaining member of the Morning Music Club. Mrs. McCard was an active supporter of the arts and known by her friends as a consummate hostess.
Mrs. McCard and her husband insured that their children had wonderful experiences and the opportunity to achieve their professional goals as an attorney, priest, physician, and teacher. Her children are grateful for the high standards she set for them and the support she gave them through the years.
Mrs. McCard is survived by her husband of 63 years, Dr. Ray Harold McCard of Macon; children, Ray Harold McCard, Jr. (Brenda) of Franklin, Tennessee, John Fleming McCard (Cynthia) of Richmond, Virginia, Sondralyn Inez Fackler of Macon, and Lucinda Dawn Simpson (William) of Jones County; grandchildren, Florrie Patricia, Clementine Inez, and Matilda Rosemond McCard, all of Richmond, Virginia, Emily, William, and Madeline Fackler, all of Macon, and Rosalyn Simpson of Jones County; and sister, Emily Dawn Seay (Wallace) of Spartanburg, South Carolina.
The family would like to extend their gratitude and thanks to the staff of Harrington House, Carlyle Place for the care given to Mrs. McCard during the past year.
Please visit www.hartsmort.com to express condolences.
Hart's on Cherry Street, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 765 Cherry Street, Macon, GA 31201 has charge of the arrangements.


View the online memorial for Rosalyn Sandra Reeves McCard



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hart's Mortuary and Crematory
765 Cherry Street
Macon, GA 31201
478-746-4321
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Macon Telegraph

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 17, 2020
Dear family please accept my condolence and take courage, throw all your anxiety and pain on the God of peace, he is near to all those calling upon him. He will grant you all the strength the courage you will need as you face the lonely days without your love one, but always keep there lovely smiles in your thoughts and memory.
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved