Service Information Monroe County Memorial Chapel - Forsyth 86 W. Main St. Forsyth , GA 31029 (478)-994-4266



November 16, 1945 - April 12, 2020

Forsyth, GA- Rosanne Wilson Jerkins Thompson, 74, of Forsyth, Georgia, passed away at her home on April 12, 2020, following a valiant fight against cancer. A family graveside service will be held at this time, with a memorial service to follow at a later date.

Mrs. Thompson, the daughter of the late Nadine Shaw Wilson and Howell Montgomery Wilson, Jr., was born on November 16, 1945 in Forsyth, Georgia. She was a retired nurse of 35 years, where she served others through her role as a nursing director at the Medical Center of Central Georgia. Throughout her career, Mrs. Thompson was an inspiration to many, teaching and guiding others to be not only better nurses, but better people. She was also a devoted member of Russellville Baptist Church, where she served on numerous committees, participated in the choir, and taught Sunday School to the children.

Mrs. Thompson was known and loved for her service to others, her loving and compassionate nature, and her dedication to helping others in numerous capacities. Her greatest treasures were her love for God and her family. She was a dearly loved mom, sister, wife, "nana," friend, aunt, and mentor. The joy she brought to all those around her was immense, as was the depth of her love and acceptance of all.

A phenomenal cook and baker, Mrs. Thompson enjoyed gifting her dishes to those in her church, community, and anyone who just might enjoy a good home-cooked meal. She loved being in the kitchen and teaching her children and grandchildren the secrets to old family recipes. She enjoyed being outdoors and was a natural gardener, growing a collection of exquisite roses and other flowers. Her love for animals was deeply rooted and her home was always welcome to the dogs and cats she rescued, as well as any others needing a bit of affection or comfort. Mrs. Thompson loved

Mrs. Thompson is survived by her husband, Joe Thompson of Forsyth, Georgia, and was preceded in death by her former husband, Dewain Jerkins of Culloden, Georgia. She is also survived by her son, Mike Lynch (Tara) of Brunswick, Georgia; sister Janet Storey (Larry) of Forsyth, Georgia; brother Eddie Wilson (Julie Ryals) of Forsyth, Georgia; stepdaughters Julie Farmer of Avondale Estates, Georgia, and Leigh Lawton (Bill) of Pottstown, Pennsylvania; stepsons Daniel Thompson (Allison) of Forsyth, Georgia, and Eric Thompson (Jessica) of Macon, Georgia; eleven grandchildren, Connor, Aidan, and Mackenzie Lynch, Alexa Farmer, Rachel, Will, and Jason Lawton, Joey, Anna, and Phil Thompson, and Carys Thompson; numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, sisters-in-law, and brothers-in-law.

In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made in Rosanne's memory to The Nadine Wilson Memorial Sign Fund at Russellville Baptist Church, 5514 Highway 42 S, Forsyth, Georgia 31029.

Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 14, 2020

