Rose Lowe Moreland (1936 - 2019)
Jones Brothers Memorial Chapel, Inc.
3035 Millerfield Road
Macon, GA
31217
(478)-743-3331
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Swift Creek Missionary Baptist Church
Obituary
Rose Lowe Moreland
Macon, Ga- Funeral services for Rose Lowe Moreland will be held 11 AM Friday, September 6, 2019 at Swift Creek Missionary Baptist Church. Pastor Keith McIntosh will officiate. Interment services will follow in Church Cemetery. Mrs. Moreland, 83, passed away Sunday, September 1, 2019.
Survivors include her husband, Samuel L. Moreland, Jr.; four children, Angela (Robert) Tate, Willie (Ida) Collins, Jr., Frederick (Sharon) Collins, Reginald P. Collins, and six step-children; seven sisters, Clara (James) Collins, Pastor Betty Arnold, Minnie L. Roberts, Rev. Janie L. Phillips, Johnnie M. Brown, Barbara (Carl) Lowe, and Jeannette L. Glover; twenty-four grandchildren; twenty-nine great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
The family may be contacted at 3825 Brenda Dr. Macon, GA 31217.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on Sept. 5, 2019
