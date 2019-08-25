Rose Marie Abbott
April 9, 1930 - August 22, 2019
Macon, GA- Rose Marie Abbott, 89, of Macon, passed away on Thursday, August 22, 2019. Funeral services will be held on Monday, August 26, at 11:00 AM at the Thomaston Road Church of Christ with Minister Rob Robinson and Minister Brian Wakefield officiating. Burial will immediately follow at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. The family will greet friends from 10:00 AM until service time.
Mrs. Abbott was born on April 9, 1930, in Lynn, Alabama. She was a loving wife and mother, who had a green thumb, and was a wonderful cook. Mrs. Abbott loved doing things for other people, which earned her the affectionate nickname, "Mama Rosie."
Mrs. Abbott was preceded in death by her husband, Grady Wakefield; daughter, Kathy Wakefield; and parents, Emmitt Ammon Gray and Annie Pearl Rose Gray.
Mrs. Abbott is survived by her husband, John Abbott; sons, Toby Wakefield (Sharon), Tony Wakefield (Pamela), and Steve Wakefield (Klara); six grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; sisters, Leno Wakefield and Bert Harbin; step-son, Darryll Abbott (Laurie); step-daughters, Lani Guill (Jeff) and Kim Holland (David); and several nieces and nephews.
Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 25, 2019