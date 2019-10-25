Rose Marie Taylor
Macon, GA- Funeral services for Rose Marie Taylor will be held 11 AM Saturday, October 26, 2019 at New Piney Grove Baptist Church. Dr. Dave A. Wilcoxson will officiate. Interment services will follow at Macon Memorial Park Cemetery. Mrs. Taylor, 72, passed away Saturday, October 19, 2019.
Survivors includes her husband, Harry James Taylor, Sr.; son,
Harry James Taylor, Jr.; sister, Mary Celeste Tucker (Barry); brother, Henry Adell, Jr.; devoted friend, Mary Strong; adopted sister, Barbara T. Rogers and a host of other relatives and friends.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 25, 2019