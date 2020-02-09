Rose Pickett Holder
January 10, 1939 - February 6, 2020
Macon, GA - Ms. Rose Pickett Holder, 81, of Macon passed away Thursday, February 6, 2020. Funeral services will be held Monday, February 10, 2020 at 11:00AM at Hart's Jones County Chapel with Reverend Jason Dillard and Reverend John Haney officiating. Burial will be at the Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Milledgeville at 2:30PM. The family will greet friends Sunday, February 9, 2020 at Hart's Jones County Chapel from 6:00PM to 8:00PM.
Ms. Holder was a graduate of Weslyan College and a member of Clinton United Methodist Church. She was a member of the Cross Keys Lion's Club and the History and Heritage Club in Jones County. Ms. Holder was a Tax Assessors Board member and she worked at Macon Federal Bank for 18 years. Afterwards, Ms. Holder worked as an insurance agent for G.E. Capital for 40 years.
Ms. Holder is survived by her husband of 60 years, Bill Holder; daughter, LuJean H. Lamb (James Lamb, Jr.), of Macon; and grandsons, Landon Lamb (Deanna), of Tampa, Florida, and Logan Lamb, of Milledgeville.
The family may be contacted at 2170 Graham Rd, Macon, GA 31211.
Flowers will be accepted, or donations may be made to Clinton United Methodist Church, 116 Jefferson St, Gray, GA 31032 or to the Al Sihah Shrine Center, P.O. Box 3147, Macon, GA 31205-3147.
Hart's Jones County Chapel, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 307 Pecan Lane, Gray, GA 31032 has charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 9, 2020