1/1
Roselle McGee Ach
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roselle's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Roselle McGee Ach
August 7, 1935 - November 18, 2020
Macon, Georgia - Roselle McGee Ach, 85, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday at Shurlington United Methodist Church with visitation beginning at 10:00 am in the Fellowship Hall. Rev. David Carter and Rev. Bill Neely will officiate. Masks and social distancing are required to be in attendance of the service. Burial will be private for family only in the Waldron Family Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to Shurlington United Methodist Church, 2060 Shurling Drive, Macon, 31211.
Mrs. Ach was born in Byron, the daughter of the late Hilda Mae Waldron McGee and J. D. McGee. She was retired from Atlanta Gas Light and Lashley Rehabilitation Services. Mrs. Ach was a member of Shurlington United Methodist Church where she was also the church secretary. She was an honor graduate of AL Miller Sr. High School where she learned her writing skills. Mrs. Ach was a member of the Y Squares and was a volunteer with Meals on Wheels for over 20 years.
Mrs. Ach is survived by her husband of 60 years (celebrated September 4, 2020), Edward "Ted" Ach of Macon; daughters, Allison Ach Butler (Barry) of Macon and Meredith Ach Kidwell (Chad) of Peachtree City; grandchildren, Allen, Nicholas, Anna and Molly Butler, Mallory and McLain Kidwell.
Visit www.snowsmacon.com to express tributes.
Snow's Memorial Chapel, Bass Road, has charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Visitation
10:00 AM
Shurlington United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
NOV
21
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Shurlington United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Macon Telegraph

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 19, 2020
Sweet Allison and family, I am so sorry for your loss. You all are in my thoughts and prayers.
Cicely Feagin
Acquaintance
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved