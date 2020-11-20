Roselle McGee Ach
August 7, 1935 - November 18, 2020
Macon, Georgia - Roselle McGee Ach, 85, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday at Shurlington United Methodist Church with visitation beginning at 10:00 am in the Fellowship Hall. Rev. David Carter and Rev. Bill Neely will officiate. Masks and social distancing are required to be in attendance of the service. Burial will be private for family only in the Waldron Family Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to Shurlington United Methodist Church, 2060 Shurling Drive, Macon, 31211.
Mrs. Ach was born in Byron, the daughter of the late Hilda Mae Waldron McGee and J. D. McGee. She was retired from Atlanta Gas Light and Lashley Rehabilitation Services. Mrs. Ach was a member of Shurlington United Methodist Church where she was also the church secretary. She was an honor graduate of AL Miller Sr. High School where she learned her writing skills. Mrs. Ach was a member of the Y Squares and was a volunteer with Meals on Wheels for over 20 years.
Mrs. Ach is survived by her husband of 60 years (celebrated September 4, 2020), Edward "Ted" Ach of Macon; daughters, Allison Ach Butler (Barry) of Macon and Meredith Ach Kidwell (Chad) of Peachtree City; grandchildren, Allen, Nicholas, Anna and Molly Butler, Mallory and McLain Kidwell.
