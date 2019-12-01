Rosemary Hodgins Bostick
October 12, 1955 - November 26, 2019
Warner Robins, GA- Rosemary Hodgins Bostick, 64, passed away on November 26, 2019. A memorial service and a celebration of her life will be held at 11:00AM on Saturday, December 7, 2019 in the chapel of Heritage Memorial Funeral Home.
Mrs. Bostick was born on October 12, 1955 in Glasgow, Scotland to the late James Hodgins and the late Margaret Brown Hodgins. She was an easy going and loving person who had a heart of gold. Mrs. Bostick was a door greeter at Wal-Mart, homemaker, tailor, and enjoyed spending time with her family. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt and friend.
Survivors include her loving husband of 30 years, Warren Bostick; son, Sean Bostick; brothers, John Hodgins and Terry Hodgins; sister, Doreen Hodgins Worm; niece, Carina Worm; father-in-law, Melvin Warren Bostick, Sr; brother-in-law, Chris Bostick; sisters-in-law, Debbie Bostick and Trisha Swain; and extended family and friends.
