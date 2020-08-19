1/1
Rosemary Minton Cumbess
1949 - 2020
Rosemary Cumbess
June 26, 1949 - August 16, 2020
Macon, GA- Rosemary Minton Cumbess, 71, of Gray, Georgia passed away Sunday, August 16, 2020. A funeral service will be Thursday, August 20, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Hart's Mortuary, Jones County Chapel with the Reverend Gladden Coe and Dr. Ron McClung Officiating. Interment will follow at Haddock Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will greet friends Wednesday, August 19, 2020 from 5:00 – 7:00 PM at Hart's, Jones County Chapel.
Rosemary is survived by her daughters, Stephanie Hobby of Chattanooga, Tennessee and Tiffany White (George) of Gray; son, Charles David Moore, Jr., of Gray; five grandchildren, Larry Ward, Logan Ward (Rhonda), Shelby Linzey, Chandler Moore, and Georgia Greer (Scott); and three great grandchildren, Bella Ward, Chandler Moore and Salem White. She was predeceased by her parents, Thurston and Lillie Joiner Minton and her sister, Blanche Johnson.
Rosemary retired from YKK, where she worked in production for many years. She was a member of Haddock Baptist Church.
The family has requested that masks be worn at the service and visitation.
Please visit www.hartsmort.com to express condolences.
Hart's Jones County Chapel, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 307 Pecan Lane, Gray, GA 31032 has charge of the arrangements.


View the online memorial for Rosemary Cumbess



Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Hart's Mortuary and Crematory
AUG
20
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Hart's Mortuary and Crematory
AUG
20
Interment
Baptist Church Cemetery
