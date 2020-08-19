Rosemary Cumbess
June 26, 1949 - August 16, 2020
Macon, GA- Rosemary Minton Cumbess, 71, of Gray, Georgia passed away Sunday, August 16, 2020. A funeral service will be Thursday, August 20, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Hart's Mortuary, Jones County Chapel with the Reverend Gladden Coe and Dr. Ron McClung Officiating. Interment will follow at Haddock Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will greet friends Wednesday, August 19, 2020 from 5:00 – 7:00 PM at Hart's, Jones County Chapel.
Rosemary is survived by her daughters, Stephanie Hobby of Chattanooga, Tennessee and Tiffany White (George) of Gray; son, Charles David Moore, Jr., of Gray; five grandchildren, Larry Ward, Logan Ward (Rhonda), Shelby Linzey, Chandler Moore, and Georgia Greer (Scott); and three great grandchildren, Bella Ward, Chandler Moore and Salem White. She was predeceased by her parents, Thurston and Lillie Joiner Minton and her sister, Blanche Johnson.
Rosemary retired from YKK, where she worked in production for many years. She was a member of Haddock Baptist Church.
The family has requested that masks be worn at the service and visitation.
