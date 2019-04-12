Rosethalyn Hardesty Weldon
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rosethalyn Hardesty Weldon.
May 29, 1935 - April 10, 2019
Lizella, Georgia- Rosethalyn Hardesty Weldon, 83, of Lizella, Georgia passed away Wednesday, April 10, 2019. Funeral services will be held Saturday at Fellowship Community Church at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery, Macon. The family will have a visitation on Friday, April 12, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. till 8:00 p.m. in Fairhaven Funeral Home.
Born in Grove City, Pa. She was the widow of Charles Thomas Weldon and Pete Cowden. She was a member of the Fellowship Community Church and a retired driver for Davis Wholesale Company in Macon. She was preceded in death by her Son, John Weldon.
She is survived by her children, Tina Bishop (Reggie), Emily Sealock(Theron), Lisa Doles(John), and Tom Weldon(Jenille); Brother, Jim Hardesty(Barb), and sisters, Josie Hockenberry(Jeff), Mary Hutto. Fifteen grandchildren and Twenty one great grandchildren.
Friends may sign the online register at www.fairhavenmacon.com.
Fairhaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Rosethalyn Hardesty Weldon
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
4989 Mount Pleasant Church Rd.
Macon, GA 31216
(478) 788-2929
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 12, 2019