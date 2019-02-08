Rosetta Bryant
June 15, 1946 - February 3, 2019
Warner Robins, GA- Grave side service for Mrs. Rosetta Bryant will be 11:00 AM Saturday February 9, 2019 at Magnolia South Cemetery. (HWY 96 Bonaire, GA)
Survivors include her devoted daughter Mona B. Smith (Teddy) Siblings Roberta Lane, Sam Howard, Josie Burks (Freddie), Lettie Gail Faulkner, Bernard Howard; Two Grandchildren Candace R Corey, Teddy K. Smith II & a host of other relatives & friends.
The family will meet & greet friends Friday February 8, 2019 from 5:30 PM to 7:00 PM at Nelson's Memorial Mortuary Chapel.
Nelson's Memorial Mortuary
501 Elberta Rd
Warner Robins, GA 31093
(478) 923-6323
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 8, 2019