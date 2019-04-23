Ross Carroll
August 6, 1935 - April 20, 2019
Macon, GA- Funeral services for Ross Carroll, 83, of Macon, will be held on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at 2:00 pm at McLeighton Funeral Service, Roberta, GA. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in Roberta City Cemetery. Mr. Carroll passed away on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Coliseum Northside Hospital in Macon.
He was a member of Martha Bowman United Methodist Church in Macon and was retired from Bellsouth after 40 years of service.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John Wesley Carroll and Addie Sara Jones Carroll; and three brothers, Pete Carroll, Johnny Carroll and Billy Carroll.
Survivors include his wife, Faye Carroll of Macon; one son, Steve Carroll (Melody) of Marietta; one daughter, Kim Greenlee (Mike) of Alpharetta; one brother, Jimmy Carroll (Frankie) of Roberta; three grandchildren, Phillip Greenlee, Preston Greenlee and Elizabeth Greenlee.
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 23, 2019