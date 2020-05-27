Roxie Ann Christopher Canady
June 10, 1962 - May 21, 2020
Byron, GA- Private (Family Only) Graveside Services for Roxie Ann Christopher Canady are 11:00 A.M., Thursday, May 28, 2020 at First Baptist Church Cemetery. Hicks & Sons Mortuary, Fort Valley.
View the online memorial for Roxie Ann Christopher Canady
June 10, 1962 - May 21, 2020
Byron, GA- Private (Family Only) Graveside Services for Roxie Ann Christopher Canady are 11:00 A.M., Thursday, May 28, 2020 at First Baptist Church Cemetery. Hicks & Sons Mortuary, Fort Valley.
View the online memorial for Roxie Ann Christopher Canady
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on May 27, 2020.