Roxie Ann Christopher Canady
1962 - 2020
Byron, GA- Private (Family Only) Graveside Services for Roxie Ann Christopher Canady are 11:00 A.M., Thursday, May 28, 2020 at First Baptist Church Cemetery. Hicks & Sons Mortuary, Fort Valley.


Published in The Telegraph on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
28
Graveside service
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Hicks & Sons Mortuary
801 Martin Luther King Jr Dr
Fort Valley, GA 31030
(912) 825-0760
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

5 entries
May 26, 2020
Anthony and family.... I didn't know Roc well but we lived in the neighborhood together and I'd see her around. I know you are going to miss your wife but trust me, everything will be alright. She's in God's hand now. With deepest sympathy may Roc rest in RIP. Amen...
Ronnie Smith
Acquaintance
May 26, 2020
My condolences goes out to the Canady
Christopher families.Roc was a sweet loving person inside and out.When my grandmother was alive Roc visited us every Sunday.She would come and sit for hours and that made my grandmother and mother's day.They thought of her as a granddaughter and a niece.My heart is heavy as I write this,but I know God makes no mistakes.To the family hold to his hand God's unchanging hands.
I love All of you
Buffy Poole & Family
Friend
May 26, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Retha Strong
Friend
May 26, 2020
Our deepest thoughts and prayers for the family, she was a beautiful, friendly and very giving.
Quincy&Jodi Jones
Friend
May 26, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and Our Family today and always. WE LOVE YOU ROC!!
~FAMILY MATTERS~
Alonna
