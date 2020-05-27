My condolences goes out to the Canady

Christopher families.Roc was a sweet loving person inside and out.When my grandmother was alive Roc visited us every Sunday.She would come and sit for hours and that made my grandmother and mother's day.They thought of her as a granddaughter and a niece.My heart is heavy as I write this,but I know God makes no mistakes.To the family hold to his hand God's unchanging hands.

I love All of you

Buffy Poole & Family

Friend