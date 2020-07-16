Roxie RobinsonDecatur, Ga- Private (Family Only) Graveside Services for Roxie Robinson will be held 11 AM Friday, July 17, 2020 at Macon Memorial Park Cemetery. Rev. David L. Stanley, Sr. will officiate. Mrs. Robinson, 88, passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020.Survivors includes her children, Linda (Phillip) Boyer, Melvin Dawson and Venice Denson; three sisters, Beverly Cash, Connie Anthony and Janet (Raymond) Pennell; seven grandchildren; thirteen great grandchildren; four great great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.Public Visitation will be held Thursday, July 16, 2020 from 2 PM until 4 PM ONLY.Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.