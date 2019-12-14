Roy Allen Collinsworth
June 10, 1941 - December 12, 2019
Macon, GA- Roy Allen Collinsworth, Jr., 78, passed away on Thursday, December 12, 2019. A Celebration of his life will be held on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home. Burial will be in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery with the Rev. Jim Duggan officiating. The family will greet friends from 1:00 p.m. to service time at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bellevue Baptist Church, 5925 Price Road, Macon, GA 31220.
Allen was born in Eatonton, GA to the late Roy Allen Collinsworth, Sr. and Marie Sanders Collinsworth. He was a graduate of Lanier High School Class of 1960 and he served in the United States Army. Allen was retired from the Georgia Department of Corrections and was a member of Bellevue Baptist Church. Allen was a caregiver and a devoted and loving brother, uncle and friend.
He is survived by his sister, Carole C. Dixon of Macon, brother, Terry J. Collinsworth of Macon, lifelong companion, Patsy Joiner of Macon, uncle, Thomas E. Collinsworth of VA, nieces and nephews, Debra (Tony) Sharpe of Macon, Sherri Thiel of Juliette, Christopher (Christina) Collinsworth of Macon, and Katherine C. (Sam) Wurstner of Macon, and several great nieces and nephews.
Published in The Telegraph on Dec. 14, 2019