Roy Davis
May 15, 1926 - October 19, 2019
Macon, Georgia- Roy Davis, 93, of Macon, joined his loving wife Floy in heaven on Saturday, October 19, 2019. The family will have a time of visitation on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 from 1:00-2:00 p.m. at FairHaven Funeral Home. Funeral Service will begin at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel. Immediately following the service, Roy will be laid to rest in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Dr. Brad Marchman will officiate.
Roy was born in Kite, Georgia to the late Clifford and Willie Mae Davis. He proudly served our country in the United States Army during World War II. He retired from Robins Air Force Base after 34 years of faithful service as a Aircraft Mechanic. Mr. Davis was a free and accepted Mason for 60 years and achieved the 32nd degree and a member of the Lizella Masonic Lodge #663.
Mr. Davis was preceded in death by his parents as well as his wife of 70 years, Floy Aaron Davis.
Survivors include his children; Monroe Davis (Trammell), Skeeter Davis and Ann Statton (Winston).4 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Roy's honor to the Masonic Home of Georgia, 1417 Nottingham Drive, Macon, GA 31211
