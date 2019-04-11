Roy Don Harris
|
10/17/1952 - 04/09/2019
MACON, GA- Roy Don Harris, 66, passed away April 9, 2019.
Graveside services will be held 3 pm Friday April 12, 2019 in the Harris Family Cemetery 4159 Hitchcock Rd. Macon, GA. Rev. Charles Carter will be officiating.
Mr. Harris was born in Macon, Ga to the late Roy Jack Harris and Nellie Frances Davis Harris. He was a truck driver with Rutherford Trucking and attended Friendship Baptist Church. Mr. Harris was preceded in death by his brother Phil Harris. Mr. Don was also known by his family and friends as the "silver fox"
Survivors include his sons, Richard Harris, Christopher Harris (Logan Pitts), and Dallas Harris; Brother, James Neal Harris (Catherine); sisters, Ann H. Rountree (James) and Ellen Gibson (Jerry); two grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews; sister-in-law Becky Harris; Fiancé Debbie Lowery
The family will receive friends from 5-7 pm Thursday evening at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Reece Funeral Home, P.O. Box 6, Jeffersonville, GA 31044 for funeral expenses.
Reece Funeral Home in Jeffersonville, GA has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 11, 2019