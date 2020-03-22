Roy E. Scarlett, Jr.
March 7, 1964 - March 18, 2020
Macon, GA- Roy E. Scarlett, Jr. was born in Warner Robins, GA to the parentage of Roy, Sr. and Sarah Thomas Scarlett. He graduated from Southwest High School class of 1982. He worked for Riverwood Paper Mill and later as a self-employed carpenter and served in the U. S. Army.
Survivors include: son, Tavorus Scarlett: grandchild, Maryah Scarlett; siblings, Teresa Mays, Gwendolyn (Rev. Dewayne) Franklin and Illya Scarlett; sister-in-law, Kwajalein Scarlett; step-children, Anthony Johnson and Christy McKorkle other relatives and friends.
Mr. Scarlett will be buried in the Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Milledgeville, GA.
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 22, 2020