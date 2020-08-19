Roy E. Woods Sr.May 02, 1950 - August 11,2020Warner Robins, GA- It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Mr. Roy Elmer Woods Sr. A Graveside Service will be held Thursday, August 20, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Parkway Memorial Gardens located at 720 Carl Vinson Parkway Warner Robins, GA. 31093. Reverend Matthew Hudson will officiate. He leaves to cherish his memories a devoted wife, Patricia London-Woods; seven loving children, Roy Jr., Ryan, Tamesha & Ericka Woods, Christopher, Cory & Kimberlee London and host of other relatives and friends. Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home & Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.