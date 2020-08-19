1/1
Roy E. Woods Sr.
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Roy E. Woods Sr.
May 02, 1950 - August 11,2020
Warner Robins, GA- It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Mr. Roy Elmer Woods Sr. A Graveside Service will be held Thursday, August 20, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Parkway Memorial Gardens located at 720 Carl Vinson Parkway Warner Robins, GA. 31093. Reverend Matthew Hudson will officiate. He leaves to cherish his memories a devoted wife, Patricia London-Woods; seven loving children, Roy Jr., Ryan, Tamesha & Ericka Woods, Christopher, Cory & Kimberlee London and host of other relatives and friends. Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home & Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.


View the online memorial for Roy E. Woods Sr.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Parkway Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home - Warner Robins
4000 Russell Parkway
Warner Robins, GA 31088
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Macon Telegraph

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved