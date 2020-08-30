1/1
Roy Glennon Davis
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Roy Glennon Davis
December 8, 1943 - August 28, 2020
Gray, GA- JONES COUNTY: Roy Glennon Davis of 1041 Porter Circle Gray Ga., died peacefully surrounded by his family Friday, August 28 at his residence. A visitation will be held Sunday, August 30 from 5 PM to 8 PM at Gray Memorial and a memorial service will be held 11:00am Monday, August 31, 2020 at Gray Memorial Chapel, 4378 Gray Highway Gray, Georgia 31032, with Pastor Bo Turner officiating. Interment will follow at Montgomery Cemetery Cowan, TN on Tuesday September 1, 2020 at 1 PM with Brother John Segree officiating.
Roy was born December 8th, 1943 in Sherwood, TN and had lived in middle Georgia since 1972. He was the son of the late Willie Davis and Alberta Davis and preceded in death also by his brother in-law Tommy Jackson.
Roy was the owner of 49 Tire Company. His passion was coaching little league football and baseball. He made an impact on all those he came in contact with. He was an avid Tennessee Vols fan and had been a season ticket holder since 1969. He attended all home games and most away games and enjoyed tail gating with his family.
Mr. Davis is survived by his wife of 41 years: Linda Davis; Son's ; Scott Davis (Angela), Brian Ivey (Lisa), and Jeff Ivey; Daughter: Donna Deaux (Gene); Grandchildren: Bren Ivey, Layne Cox, Taylor Calder, Jessica Ivey, Heather Sims, and Hailey Day; Nine great-grandchildren; Sister: Joyce Jackson and several nieces and nephews.
The family may be contacted at the residence of Linda Davis.
Flowers will be accepted or you may make a donation to a local charity of your choice
Gray Memorial Chapel is honored to be entrusted with the care of the Roy Davis Family. Please visit the online memorial at www.graymemorialchapel.com.


View the online memorial for Roy Glennon Davis



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
30
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Gray Memorial Chapel
Send Flowers
AUG
31
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Gray Memorial Chapel
Send Flowers
SEP
1
Interment
01:00 PM
Montgomery Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Gray Memorial Chapel
4378 GRAY HIGHWAY
Gray, GA 31032
(478) 986-1311
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Macon Telegraph

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved