Roy Glennon Davis
December 8, 1943 - August 28, 2020
Gray, GA- JONES COUNTY: Roy Glennon Davis of 1041 Porter Circle Gray Ga., died peacefully surrounded by his family Friday, August 28 at his residence. A visitation will be held Sunday, August 30 from 5 PM to 8 PM at Gray Memorial and a memorial service will be held 11:00am Monday, August 31, 2020 at Gray Memorial Chapel, 4378 Gray Highway Gray, Georgia 31032, with Pastor Bo Turner officiating. Interment will follow at Montgomery Cemetery Cowan, TN on Tuesday September 1, 2020 at 1 PM with Brother John Segree officiating.
Roy was born December 8th, 1943 in Sherwood, TN and had lived in middle Georgia since 1972. He was the son of the late Willie Davis and Alberta Davis and preceded in death also by his brother in-law Tommy Jackson.
Roy was the owner of 49 Tire Company. His passion was coaching little league football and baseball. He made an impact on all those he came in contact with. He was an avid Tennessee Vols fan and had been a season ticket holder since 1969. He attended all home games and most away games and enjoyed tail gating with his family.
Mr. Davis is survived by his wife of 41 years: Linda Davis; Son's ; Scott Davis (Angela), Brian Ivey (Lisa), and Jeff Ivey; Daughter: Donna Deaux (Gene); Grandchildren: Bren Ivey, Layne Cox, Taylor Calder, Jessica Ivey, Heather Sims, and Hailey Day; Nine great-grandchildren; Sister: Joyce Jackson and several nieces and nephews.
The family may be contacted at the residence of Linda Davis.
Flowers will be accepted or you may make a donation to a local charity of your choice
